Pragmatic Play launches Candy Corner

This is the latest slot to join the company’s sweet collection, following iconic hits such as Sugar Rush 1000, Sweet Bonanza 1000, and Candy Blitz Bombs.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has unveiled its latest sugary treat with Candy Corner. The vibrant cluster-pays slot is set in a colourful, candy-themed world where fruity sweets and random modifiers combine to deliver wins of up to 10,000x.

Matching six or more adjacent symbols on the 7×7 grid will trigger sweet wins. On every spin, empty spots in each corner of the grid have a chance to land one of four modifiers – direct money awards with values up to 50x, win multipliers ranging from 2x to 100x, 2-8 wilds added to random positions on the screen, and a big wild which adds a 2×2, 3×3, 4×4, or 5×5 expanded wild on the grid.

Landing 3-7 scatter symbols awards 6-14 free spins, where guaranteed modifiers come into play and more than one type of modifier has a chance to land. In the bonus game, free spin modifiers are added for a chance to retrigger the feature with up to five extra free spins.

Players in select markets can also skip straight to the feature with two bonus buy options, one of which sees a third random modifier awarded with every spin.

See also: Pragmatic Play partners with Hotwin in Belgium

Candy Corner is the latest sweet sensation to join Pragmatic Play’s mouthwatering slots portfolio, following iconic hits such as Sugar Rush 1000, Sweet Bonanza 1000, and Candy Blitz Bombs.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Candy Corner is a sweet addition to Pragmatic Play’s popular sugar-themed slots, delivering random modifiers on any spin and wins of up to 10,000x.”