Pragmatic Play partners with Hotwin in Belgium

Through this alliance, the supplier strengthened its position in the Belgian market even more.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has strengthened the availability of its product offering in Belgium after partnering with Hotwin, the online arm of Antwerp Gaming Club.

The partnership sees Pragmatic Play’s premium portfolio of dice slots go live via hotwin.be, with the supplier’s wide range of Slots and Live Casino titles already resonating well with players in Belgium.

Hotwin’s customers can now enjoy dice editions of popular titles, including fan-favourites Gates of Olympus Dice, Sugar Rush Dice, and The Dog House Dice Show.

Licensed by the Belgian Gaming Commission, Hotwin offers various casino games, specializing in dice games, dice slots, roulette, and blackjack titles.

Hotwin becomes the latest Belgian partner to integrate Pragmatic Play’s award-winning content.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “We are delighted to extend our collaboration with the team at Hotwin and further the availability of our extensive product offering in Belgium, where Pragmatic Play offers a rich selection of titles to online casino operators.”

Ali Amerian, director of Antwerp Gaming Club, added: “Pragmatic Play’s award-winning portfolio is a great asset for any casino, and we are proud to offer their innovative dice games on our online platform. Players are always looking for new, exciting games, and adding a selection of Pragmatic Play titles will help to elevate their gaming experience at Hotwin.”