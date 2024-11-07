Pragmatic Play presents “Wolf Gold Ultimate”

The latest addition to the popular game series takes players on a thrilling journey across 5x3 reels.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has expanded its iconic Wolf Gold series with the release of Wolf Gold Ultimate. Set against the stunning North American canyons, the latest addition to the popular game series takes players on a thrilling journey across 5×3 reels, where mustangs, mountain lions, and wolves roam free.

Landing six or more moon money symbols triggers the money respin feature with three initial respins. During the feature, whenever a money symbol lands, it resets the number of respins to three.

Money symbols can appear on all reels, each with a random value of up to 15x or a fixed jackpot prize: the 20x Mini, 50x Minor, 100x Major, or 1,000x Grand.

Money symbols also help to unlock multiple bonus game grids, with four available in total. On the fourth grid, money symbols are hit with special values that apply to the corresponding reel on all grids. These include 2x-5x multipliers and boosted money values of up to +15x.

Wolf Gold Ultimate is the latest addition to Pragmatic Play’s popular series, following the success of Wolf Gold and Wolf Gold Power Jackpot.

Irina Cornides, Pragmatic Play’s chief operating officer, said, “Wolf Gold Ultimate takes Pragmatic Play’s classic game series to new heights with an enhanced money respin feature and wins of up to 5,000x.”