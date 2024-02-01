iGP and Pragmatic Play pen igaming deck deal

Players in multiple jurisdictions will gain access to Pragmatic Play’s impressive lineup of award-winning content.

Press release.- iGP has agreed to a partnership with Pragmatic Play that will see the supplier provide its market-leading slots to operators.

Players in multiple jurisdictions will gain access to Pragmatic Play’s impressive lineup of award-winning content, including Sugar Rush, Gates of Olympus, and Sweet Bonanza. Exciting new titles such as Gates of Olympus 1000, Sugar Rush 1000, and Pompeii Megareels Megaways will also be on offer.

iGaming Deck is iGP’s new centralized aggregation hub, providing the world’s leading operators with an extensive collection of popular casino games.

The aggregation hub boasts an expansive catalogue of titles, single API Integration, comprehensive dashboards giving users a holistic view of their casino activity, and dedicated technical support throughout the integration process.

Elliott Banks, Sales Director at iGP, said: “To have Pragmatic Play as a partner is fantastic for iGaming Deck and the wider iGP business. Being able to seamlessly deliver their games via our cloud-based API game aggregator will make iGP’s offering to operators even more compelling and immediately provides our current partners with an enhanced experience for their customers.”