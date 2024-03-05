Portuguese online gambling revenue continues to rise

Online gambling revenue rose 16.4% per cent in Q4.

Portugal.- Online gambling revenue in Portugal rose 16.4% per cent year-on-year in Q4, reaching €227.4m. The number was up 5.6 per cent against the previous quarter and makes for a sixth consecutive quarter of growth.

Online games generated €154.5m, up 40.7 per cent compared to Q4 2022. Spending in this segment reached €3.84bn, a rise of 28.7 per cent. Slots accounted for 83 per cent of this, French roulette 6.9 per cent and blackjack 4.7 per cent. The other contributors were dice games and poker.

Sports betting revenue continued to fall, dropping 14.8 per cent year-on-year to €72.8m. However, spending was up by 16 per cent at €532.1m, with football attracting 74.7 per cent of bets while basketball accounted 10.8 per cent.

The national gambling regulator SRIJ reported that the number of new online gambling accounts created in the quarter grew from 237,600 to 319,500. That took the total number of active accounts to 4.2 million. The number of self-excluded players rose by 63,200 to 215,000. Finally, the regulator said it had ordered 23 unlicensed gambling sites to stop targeting the market.

As for land-based gambling, revenue was €64.6m, down 3.9 per cent. Slots generated €51.4m, down 3.5 per cent, while casino and bingo games generated €13.7m, including €4.2m from American roulette, €3.6m from baccarat and €2.8m from blackjack.