Portuguese online gambling revenue hits record high in Q4

The gambling regulator SRIJ has reported that revenue reached €195.3m in the last three months of 2022.

Portugal.- The Portuguese gambling regulator SRIJ has reported that online gambling revenue hit a record €195.3m in the fourth quarter of 2022. Revenue was up 39.7 per cent year-on-year and hit all-time highs in both online casino and sports betting.

The figures continue the upward trend in Portuguese gambling, following on from the record Q3 revenue of €139.8m. Online casino accounted for €109.8m, up 48.3 per cent, from spending of €2.98bn. Slot machines made up 79.8 per cent of online casino bets, well ahead of roulette (8.5 per cent) and blackjack (5.5 per cent).

Sports betting revenue rose by 30 per cent from Q4 2021, reaching €85.5m from a handle of €458.7m. Football accounted for 74.2 per cent of bets, basketball 12.5 per cent and tennis 7.6 per cent. The Fifa Football World Cup generated a quarter of all bets.

The SRIJ also reported that 340,000 new players registered with operators, 60 per cent of them aged between 25 and 44. Self-exclusions were up by 41,500 year-on-year at 150,900 by the end of the quarter.

The regulator said it sent 54 notices of closure and 74 blocking orders against operators who were targeting the market without a licence.

See also: Portugal’s Santa Casa gives €245m to sports and tourism in four years