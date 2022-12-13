PointsBet names William Grounds to board as independent non-executive director

The appointment comes after the company expanded its operations in the US.

US.- PointsBet has named William Grounds to its board as an independent non-executive director. The appointment comes after the company expanded its operations in the US igaming market, with launches in New Jersey, Iowa, Illinois, and Colorado.

Grounds is director of Consumer Portfolio Services, a finance company. Previously, he worked as president and chief operating officer of Infinity World Development Corp, an affiliate of Dubai World. Here, he oversaw a $7bn investment in CityCenter Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. He served as a non-executive director of MGM Resorts International between 2013 and 2021.

PointsBet chairman Brett Paton said: “We welcome William Grounds and look forward to his contribution as an independent non-executive director. William has tremendous international business and governance experience, with particular strengths in the areas of US sports betting, gaming and casino.

“Further, adding an additional US-based director ensures we continue to have the appropriate level of governance and oversight on the ground in the expanding and ever-evolving North American market.”

PointsBet adds IMG Arena’s Golf Event Centre to sports betting app

PointsBet has integrated the sports betting service and content hub IMG Arena’s Golf Event Centre into its app to offer more golf betting options. IMG Arena’s Golf Event Centre offers more than 35,000 betting markets per tournament, including distance of the longest drive, total putts on the next hole, next hole score, and closest to the pin.

The markets will be available across the leading tours and tournaments, including the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. Content includes live data and statistics, course and hole maps, shot-by-shot data and live streaming from two par three holes per tournament.