PointsBet appoints Edward Hartman as group chief strategy officer

Hartman will start in his new role on September 6.

US.- PointsBet has named Edward Hartman as its new group chief strategy officer, effective from September 6. In his new role, Hartman will lead the group’s strategy and work with the company’s global leadership team and directors. He will report to group CEO, Sam Swanell.

Hartman previously worked as executive vice president of business operations at the United States Football League. He has also served as senior vice president of digital partnerships and wagering at FOX Sports and SVP of corporate development at Fox Corporation, SVP of mergers and acquisitions at News Corp, and managing director at global investment management firm Caledonia. Before that he worked for more than ten years with UBS.

CEO Sam Swanell said: “We are very pleased that a Senior Executive of Edward’s quality and experience is joining PointsBet,” on Hartman’s appointment. With more than two decades of corporate and operational development experience in capital markets, media and wagering, I’m confident that his strategic insights will help maximize PointsBet’s success in our ongoing growth.”

Hartman commented: “PointsBet has quickly established a tremendous competitive position in its core global markets. The business has incredibly strong operating momentum and a world-class team of people behind it.

“I am humbled and excited to have the opportunity to help drive PointsBet’s strategic priorities, particularly in the very fast-growing North American market. I look forward to working with Sam and the broader management team.”

PointsBet Canada recently announced that it will continue to support curling in Canada, agreeing a long-term partnership with Curling Canada and the newly formed Team Bottcher. PointsBet Canada becomes the official Team Bottcher sports betting partner.

PointsBet and National Council on Problem Gambling launch research initiative

PointsBet will work with the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) on a responsible gambling research initiative. The research will focus on how operators, governments, and stakeholders respond to evidence of problem gambling.

The initiative will set out various scenarios, in which a fictitious online betting customer demonstrates potentially problematic gambling behaviour. The cases will offer into how effectively US gambling institutions implement responsible gaming policies.

The survey, designed by PointsBet, the NCPG and Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health, will be anonymous and voluntary. It will be issued to attendees of the National Conference on Gambling Addiction & Responsible Gambling 2022.