Point Place Casino in New York announces $50m expansion

The Oneida Indian Nation will build a 100-room hotel, an expanded gaming floor and a new restaurant.

US.- The Oneida Indian Nation has announced a $50m expansion at Point Place Casino, located in the Bridgeport area of Sullivan in Madison County, New York. Plans include a 100-room hotel, doubling the gaming floor and a new restaurant. The expansion comes as a response to customer demand for more amenities at the six-year-old casino and expectations for economic growth in Central New York, the Oneidas’ said.

Nation representative and Turning Stone Enterprises CEO Ray Halbritter said in a news release: “Listening to our guests is one of the reasons the Oneida Indian Nation’s enterprises have been so successful. With constant requests for more of everything Point Place Casino offers since its opening, we knew this expansion was more than necessary. As Central New York continues to experience an extremely exciting period of unprecedented growth, we are committed to continuing historic investments like this in our enterprises and the region to sustain this level of economic success for generations to come.”

The hotel will have eight suites, an event area for meetings and celebrations and a satellite location of Perfect Pour Café. The changes at Fireside Lounge include doubling its size and an expanded bar area.

Madison County Board of Supervisors chair John Pinard said: “The Oneida Indian Nation has been a dedicated partner to Madison County for many years. We are confident that this latest investment in Point Place Casino will continue to create jobs and spur expanded economic activity that will help make Bridgeport and its surrounding communities even better places to live and work.”