Play’n GO gifts players a holiday treat in Easter Eggspedition

This slot follows the story of our hero Benny Bunny and his adversary, the canine known simply as ‘Fox’ .

In this 5×3 online slot, players are invited to join in on the Easter adventure by exploring a chocolate-filled wonderland filled with exciting rewards.

Press release.- Play’n GO and Benny Bunny invite players to an egg-filled valley of rewards in Easter Eggspedition.

In this 5×3 online slot, players are invited to join in on the Easter adventure by exploring a chocolate-filled wonderland filled with exciting rewards such as Guaranteed Scatters, Free Spins, and Instant Prizes.

This slot follows the story of our hero Benny Bunny and his adversary, the canine known simply as ‘Fox’ competing to collect chocolate eggs in the enchanted valley. Hop along and join the egg hunt to discover delicious payouts waiting for players on the reels. Thematically, this title is cut from the same iconic cloth as older Play’n GO Animal Slot classics such as Rocco Gallo (2022) and Easter-themed thrills like Easter Eggs (2015).

In terms of gameplay, this title boasts a wide variety of tasty, chocolate-coated treats for gamers to indulge in. On every spin, there’s a possibility of Guaranteed Scatters. This increases the chances of activating the Bonus Feature and provides an exciting experience for the player, blending the excitement of the chase with the slot mechanics.

To activate the Bonus Feature, players need to hop across the reels and get three Easter Eggs Baskets. If successful, the feature will award players with three Free Spins.

In this feature, each symbol landed resets the counter back to three. Players can win instant prizes, Multipliers, or get the Fox or Benny Bunny symbol. If gamers win the Instant Prize, their win will be added to the Cash Pot. If they get the Benny Bunny symbol, they’ll will be awarded the Cash Pot. On the other hand, if they get the Fox symbol, the Cash Pot will be reset. If both symbols are present, players have the chance to win a large payout.

See also: Play’n GO take a deep dive into uncharted waters in Piranha Pays

If both Benny Bunny and the dastardly Fox land at the same time, Benny will fight off the Fox and reward players with the Cash Pot, resetting the spins to three. The Bonus Feature will end after three consecutive Free Spins without The Bunny or an Easter Egg landing on the reels.

Games ambassador at Play’n GO, Magnus Wallentin said: “At Play’n GO we love a quality seasonal title, and Easter Eggspedition is just that. This slot is jam-packed with quality features, including the narrative-driven Cash Pot features that pits the Fox against Benny Bunny, Guaranteed Scatters, and the Instant Prizes feature, making this title well and truly immersive.”