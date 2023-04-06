Play’n GO strengthens Italian market position with Sisal launch

Play’n GO now have formal partnerships with the 10 leading operators in Italy.

Press release.- Play’n GO, the world’s casino entertainment provider, has today announced a partnership with Italian gaming operator, Sisal.

Italy has already proven itself to be a hugely important market for Play’n GO, and this partnership with Sisal is a huge milestone for regulated gambling in the region, as these two iGaming powerhouses have come together at last.

Sisal’s players will now be able to enjoy Play’n GO’s flagship title, Book of Dead as well as Tower Quest, both of which are now available on the platform with more titles to come soon.

The Sisal launch also strengthens Play’n GO’s already fruitful partnership with Flutter Entertainment, whose umbrella Sisal now sits under following their acquisition in December 2021.

Emilie Zamponi, regional director for Southern Europe and LatAm, Play’n GO said: “Our partnership with Sisal is a hugely exciting one for Play’n GO as it further cements our position as the leading casino entertainment provider in the Italian region.

“This announcement means that Play’n GO now have formal partnerships with the 10 leading operators in Italy, one of the biggest gambling markets in the world. We are very much looking forward to working with Sisal to provide a safe, exciting gaming experience for their players.”