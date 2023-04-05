Play’n GO secures Spanish operating licence

The blockbuster studio is now able to self-certify its games in Spain and provide them to Spanish customers on network release day.

Press release.- Play’n GO has now secured a Spanish operating licence, allowing the gaming entertainment supplier to self-certify its own games and provide them to Spanish customers on network release day.

Play’n GO has targeted growth in the Spanish market and has begun to see market share increasing over recent quarters. The addition of this Spanish operating licence is another major step on that journey and follows several more licenses acquired across the US and in Europe.

This licence acquisition will allow Play’n GO to expand its presence in the Spanish market and to continue to supply the best possible gaming experience to Spanish players.

Magnus Thalin, head of sales and account management for Play’n GO, said: “We want to help our customers grow their businesses by retaining and engaging their players with exceptional content. Unlocking Play’n GO content in Spain will be the silver bullet for operators to help them do just that, and we’re excited about the future for our customers in Spain.”

See also: Play’n GO’s Anna Mackney: “We’re building deeper relationships with our UK-facing operator partners”

And he added: “With new game releases every week, we look forward to working closely with our customers in Spain to provide the best, and safest casino gaming experience for all players in the region.”

Play’n GO is set to release more than 50 online slot titles in 2023 and is already active in more than 25 regulated jurisdictions worldwide.