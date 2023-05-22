Play’n GO Secures Safer Gambling Standard Certification Advanced Level 2 Award

It assesses the measures gambling businesses have put in place to protect people from experiencing gambling-related harm.

Press release.- Play’n GO has today (May 22) confirmed it has secured the Safer Gambling Standard Gold Award.

This Gold Award is given to companies that “are developing or have adopted a range of safer gambling measures that go beyond the social responsibility provisions of their gambling licence”.

The Safer Gambling Standard, run by the charity GamCare, is an independent quality standard that assesses the measures gambling businesses have put in place to protect people from experiencing gambling-related harm.

Johan Törnqvist, CEO and co-founder of Play’n GO, said: “Player safety comes first in everything we do, and we are committed to leading the industry towards a safer, sustainable and more secure future. Securing our Safer Gambling Standard Gold Award is a great milestone on that journey.”

And he added: “This award is the product of a wealth of work behind the scenes that often goes unnoticed and I’m enormously proud of everyone involved at Play’n GO.”

“Commitment to player safety is essential for this industry to have a bright future, and we call on the rest of the industry to continue their efforts to make sure we are providing a safe and entertainment-first experience for players.”