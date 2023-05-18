Play’n GO plots a prize-hunting heist in Highway Legends

Play’n GO’s new slot game has some really innovative features.

Press release.- Play’n GO create a steal of a slot with their new historical title, Highway Legends.

The story follows Swift Rick and Lady Pearl – two highway robbers roaming the land in search of riches that they can steal from unsuspecting coaches. It doesn’t matter if it’s rings, revolvers or broaches, Swift Rick and Lady Pearl will take ‘em all.

Players can land three gold-encrusted symbols to secure a standard victory. The slot’s in-game Wild fashions itself as a Rider on Horseback (Stacked Wild), a Bandit (Sticky Wilds) or a Gold Plaque (Standard Wild), mixing the period-set iconography with the dynamic power Symbols.

Equally, the Scatter is represented as dual Golden Pistols on the reels, meaning once they’re fired – players can cause a ruckus and snag loot-worthy bonuses!

Money Bag Symbols can land on reels 1 – 4 with varying cash values. If the player lands this symbol on reel five – alongside any of the previous reels – the player will win the accumulated value, filling their bag of loot further.

See also: Henrik Gedda, Play’n GO: “We implemented a new, more regionalised

Landing three Golden Pistol Scatters will cause the rider to gallop onto the Free Spins. If only two Scatters land, the fifth reel will Re-Spin and aid in securing the trusty third Scatter, just like Swift Rick and Lady Pearl’s numerous backup plans.

Lady Pearl takes centre stage for the Sticky Wild feature. On any spin, Wild Symbols can land as part of the spin cycle. They’ll remain on the reels for the duration of the feature, with further Wilds accumulated as they roam across the reels.

The Stacked Wild feature involves Swift Rick stacking up to four Wilds on any of the five reels, coupled with a dynamic animatic, showing players where the Wilds will appear. This feature acts as a one-of-one translation of the narrative, with our two leading protagonists stacking as much loot as they can carry.

Fans of Play’n GO’s Wild West shootout Wild Trigger (2022) as well as the glitzy Royal Masquerade (2015) and the train-set Wild Rails (2019) will find lots to love about Highway Legends’ period theme.

Head of game retention at Play’n GO, George Olekszy, said: “Who doesn’t love a historical slot? Highway Legends has some really innovative features. From the Stacked Wilds that create lots of potentials, down to the individual character abilities – this slot captures the magic of period-themed adventures.”