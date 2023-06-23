Play’n GO forges a new partnership with Madlord

his partnership will elevate the immersion and entertainment value of Play’n GO’s video slot games.

Press release.- Play’n GO has signed a new deal with Madlord, the audio production brand in the gambling industry.

Play’n GO is a pioneering force in the iGaming industry, boasting one of the world’s largest and most innovative video slot catalogues. This partnership will elevate the immersion and entertainment value of Play’n GO’s video slot games to new heights.

Madlord will devote their unique 15-year specialization and expertise in the creation of video slot music, sound design, and audio implementation, to help Play’n GO deliver groundbreaking slot games, rivalling the sophistication of console video game titles.

The music soundtracks of Madlord in slots like ‘Forsaken Kingdom,’ ‘Castle Builder I,’ and ‘Dragon’s Myth’, among others, have pushed the boundaries of audio in the slot industry to unprecedented levels. Both parties are thrilled about the upcoming collaboration on Play’n GO’s games.

Play’n GO is one of the most daring and creative slot developers in the industry, making them the perfect fit for Madlord- an audacious music and sound design production company with a proven track record of innovation and outside-of-the-box thinking.

The developer has set the bar high in the slot industry, producing over 50 new slots annually. New titles like ‘Shamrock Miner’, ‘Gerard’s Gambit’ and ‘Highway Legends’ showcase their dedication to delivering extraordinary gaming experiences. This strategic partnership marks the convergence of innovation, artistry, and otherworldly imagination, promising a revolutionary era in gambling audio.

Jorge De Lellis, commander and founder of Madlord, said: “My plan is to turn MADLORD into one of the most emblematic audio-production brands in the world, elevating gambling audio to the stratosphere of entertainment. This partnership will allow us to unleash our creativity and explore our maddest, most innovative ideas, fueled by our shared burning desire to propel video slot entertainment to new and unprecedented heights.”

Walter Scharold, head of audio at Play’n GO, said: “Madlord brings an outside-the-box approach to slots audio design, a welcome breath of energy and innovation that fills a wide-open gap in the industry. MADLORD’s unique vision and versatility align perfectly with Play’n GO’s vision to be the best provider of iGaming content in the world.”