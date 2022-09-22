Play’n GO introduces the new slot ImmorTails of Egypt

Symbol transformations, expanding wilds and a quirky theme sees a new addition to Play’n GO’s portfolio of industry-leading titles.

Press release.-Play’n GO combine two favourite themes in their Ancient Egypt meet animal-themed grid slot, ImmorTails of Egypt.

Bestowed with the powers of their ancestors – the Ancient Egyptian deities that they’re named after – Bastet, Mafdet and Sekhmet may be cute, but they are equally mischievous, and the slippery serpent Apep is on a mission to steal their treasures.

Symbol transformations, expanding wilds and a quirky theme sees a new addition to Play’n GO’s portfolio of industry-leading titles.

Bastet Sekhmet and Mafdet sit at the top of the grid with metres above them so players can clearly see their progress and how many of the kittens they are about to see transformed into Expanding Wilds. And there is the opportunity to have all five reels covered by Expanding Wilds.

See alos: Play’n GO introduces the new slot Gates of Troy

During the Free Spins round the reels expand from a 5×3 to 5×4, and a Multiplier is also applied which is designed as a locked treasure chest which bursts open when wins are achieved revealing the Multiplier achieved and creating a real sense of reward.

The way the kittens transform into big cats is an innovative way of tying features, theme and narrative together as you can physically see the kittens harness the power of their ancestors on the grid, upping the entertainment as well as the potential factor for the player.

Play’n GO’s Games Ambassador, George Olekszy said: “This is a really fun game to play, the goals are clear from the start as players can see their progress with the kittens at the top of the reels and whether they’ve collected enough symbols to open the treasure chest!”

“Play’n GO has an innate knack of knowing how to use themes that complement each other to create a game that may seem a little different to start, but the finished product just works!” he added