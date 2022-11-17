Play’n GO introduced the new slot USA Flip

With this release, Play’n GO expands its industry-leading collection of online slots to the sports world,

Press release.- Play’n GO launched the new slot, USA Flip. Stare down a steep hill inside a sold-out stadium as Flip, a stunt-biking bald eagle gets ready to take flight and steal the spotlight. Help Flip turn the most difficult tricks and take home eternal glory, sharing the winner’s circle afterwards – and the prize money that comes with it.

In USA Flip, players will feel the rush of energy as they sling their way around the course, stunting for Free Spins to rev up the reels towards a big win.

During the Free Spins feature, players will eye more creative ways to win as the course pulls a 180-degree turn and flips – Walking and Expanding Wilds will shift sides with High-Paying Symbols at each end of the grid leading to stacked wins.

Built off the dynamic mechanics of fan favourite Super Flip, players will enjoy the winning possibilities and exciting action with the innovative Near Win Re-Spin feature. Players won’t be doomed by near-perfect misses on Flip’s most difficult tricks – with the Near Win Re-Spin, whenever a stack of symbols is missing one reel, receive a Re-Spin for another chance at a big win.

With Flip’s wings leading the way, players will fly around the course in the base game, stacking up high-paying symbols before advancing to the feature-packed fun.

With this release, Play’n GO expands its industry-leading collection of online slots to the sports world, providing players with an immersive and competitive gaming experience that resonates with American entertainment.

Play’n GO continues its head-first jump into the USA market with USA Flip after receiving a gaming license in Michigan in July and going live in New Jersey in September.

Head of Games at Play’n GO, Charlotte Miliziano said: “This game really epitomises what we’re best at in designing a slot that dares to be different. We really wanted to take our fans on a new trip, provide them with even more ways to win and add some fun competition into the mix.

“Our team did that once again with the Near-Win Re-Spin feature, which really builds up the suspense. With the same level of detail and another unique storyline, I can’t wait for our fans to check it out.”