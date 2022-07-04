Play’n GO doubles down on content as a retention tool in sweltering Spanish soiree 

Play’n SHOW rolled into the fabulous La Reserva Club in Sotogrande, Spain last week to the delight of customers and industry friends.

Play’n GO, the leading global supplier of games to the online casino industry, held its second Play’n SHOW of the year featured drinks, dancing, and a revealing discussion about the true cost of having too many suppliers and why content will continue to reign supreme.

Hosted by Play’n GO’s Stuart Trigwell, and joined on stage by Games Ambassador George Olekszy as well as Chief Commercial Officer Magnus Olsson, Play’n SHOW rolled into the fabulous La Reserva Club in Sotogrande, Spain last week to the delight of customers and industry friends.

With a stunning sunset glistening over the waters of the inland beach as a backdrop, Trigwell took to the stage to welcome guests and to provide an interesting foil to both Olsson and Olekszy for the benefit of the enraptured crowd.

With a crowd drawn from both Spain and Gibraltar, as well as further afield, with operating interests spread all over Europe and beyond, Olsson explained to Trigwell that the purpose of the evening was first and foremost to continue to forge deeper relationships with everyone in attendance.

Olsson said, “We at Play’n GO want all our customers to be successful and to achieve their business objectives, and we’re very confident that the value we can bring to the table is unmatched in the industry. Working closely together allows us to provide even more value to you.”

There was an entertaining discussion, including great participation from the crowd, about how best to utilise content as a retention tool and the importance of using the might of Play’n GO’s enviable portfolio of titles, as well as gauging the success of games over the long term.

Later, Trigwell asked Olsson for his prediction on the industry’s path over the next few years and his answer was perhaps the most poignant of the evening for the hundreds in attendance:

“We are seeing the divergence of two industries – one that operates in regulated markets, actively wants more regulation, and makes products that are designed for fun and entertainment first – and another industry that doesn’t share that same set of priorities.

“Everyone at Play’n GO knows that we could be making a lot more money right now if we’d only make games with bonus buy mechanics. Or enter this market or that market. But we have never been more confident in our approach in choosing not to do those things.

“With the prospect of increased regulation across Europe, and in the USA too, we are sure that operators who share our view will be the ones who are successful in the long run.”

Play’n GO’s Games Ambassador, George Olekszy, was next to jump up on stage to explain just what makes the company’s diverse set of titles so appealing to operators who wish to cater for all player types and why innovative titles like Wild Trigger have proved so popular.

Olekszy added, “We have a very considered roadmap, with a new and exciting title released each and every week. Our internal teams work incredibly hard to design games that surprise and entertain and recent releases like Kings Mask, Rocco Gallo or Wild Trigger are great examples.”

When pressed by Trigwell to pick his One to Watch from the upcoming titles yet to be released, Olekszy first highlighted the intriguing 3×1 reel Forge of Fortunes as one that would surprise many with how well it performed due to the strong time-on-device figure that is a metric increasingly important to operators in a retention-led world.

But Olekszy settled on his personal favourite of Play’n GO’s September releases, Gates of Troy, as his One to Watch.

Trigwell closed the show by offering his own assessment on why Play’n GO should be the partner of choice for operators who are looking to win:

“Play’n GO brings far more to the table than just the best games in the industry. We have the expertise and experience to work closely with operators to help them grow. Play’n GO should be your partner of choice.”

