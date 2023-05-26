Play’n GO crowned Game Studio of the Year

The Game Studio of the Year award is a testament to Play’n GO’s blockbuster past 12 months.

Press release.- Play’n GO, the world’s leading casino entertainment provider, was last night crowned Game Studio of the Year at the CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards in Valletta, Malta.

The Game Studio of the Year award is a testament to Play’n GO’s blockbuster past 12 months which saw the studio release more than 50 premium titles as well as enter the North American regulated iGaming market for the first time and grow market share across all regulated territories.

Magnus Olsson, chief commercial officer of Play’n GO, said: “The Game Studio of the Year Award is a testament to our strong performance around the world in the last 12 months, and gives us the impetus to carry that work into the remainder of 2023 and beyond.”

“The strength of our existing portfolio, in addition to our new releases, is clear. Operators in regulated spaces who are growing their market share are using Play’n GO titles to help retain and entertain their players.”

“This award is a strong signal that our approach is working in this era of increased regulation, but this is just the beginning. We’ve had a strong 12 months and Play’n GO is growing across the board. We are determined to help forward-thinking operators do the same with their businesses.”