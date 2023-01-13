Play’n GO expands Kindred Group partnership with 32Red UK launch

Now 32Red’s players in the country will be able to enjoy an extensive selection of Play’n GO games.

Press release.- Play’n GO, world’s casino-entertainment provider, has gone live with Kindred Group brand 32Red which brings its games to the operator’s UK players for the first time.

The UK is a key strategic market for Play’n GO, which is active in more than 25 regulated jurisdictions worldwide and landing another tier-one operator marks an important milestone for the blockbuster studio.

Now 32Red’s players in the country will be able to enjoy an extensive selection of Play’n GO games, including flagship titles like Book of Dead as well as strong UK-facing titles like MegaDon, Boat Bonanza, and Shamrock Miner.

The 32Red launch also builds upon a long and fruitful relationship between Kindred Group and Play’n GO, who have been close partners for many years across multiple regulated markets.

Anna Mackney, Regional Director, UK, Play’n GO said: “Partnering with 32Red is yet another major coup for Play’n GO, as we join forces with one of the UK’s powerhouse gaming brands. This is a strategic partnership between two forward-thinking and customer-focused businesses. We’ll be working together closely to make sure we deliver for players.”

Adam Newnham, Commercial Operations Manager, 32Red, added: “We’ve seen the success other Kindred Group brands have enjoyed with Play’n GO over the years, so it became a priority for us to bring these classic titles to our players in the UK. With an exciting pipeline of content lined up for the coming months, we’re looking forward to providing more of the best of Play’n GO content to 32Red’s customers.”

