Pipol was awarded as the ‘Marketing Supplier’ at the EGR Global Awards 2023

The award is a strong recognition for Pipol’s work in the online gambling sector.

Press release.- Pipol stood out and won in the “Marketing Supplier” category at the EGR Global Awards 2023, which took place in London. Beyond being a source of great pride, this award represents strong recognition for Pipol as a leading communications and advertising agency in the online gambling sector.

According to Celeste Slaibe, CEO & Founder: “This recognition reflects Pipol’s achievements since our foundation. Both communication and advertising are in our DNA, set up with a clear goal: bringing success to brands that want to sell more and more.”

“The happiness is even greater, as Pipol is an Argentine company which is growing worldwide,’ she stated. ‘This is just the beginning. Thanks to our talented and committed team, made up of top experts in their fields, we are ready to overcome any challenge, stand out, and expand our horizons into new territories.”

In short, Pipol’s future is destined for success, expansion, and development without borders. Its continuing growth, capacity for innovation, and commitment to providing the best service to its customers make Pipol more empowered than ever before.

