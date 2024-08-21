PIN-UP Global invites guests to visit its stand at SiGMA East Europe

PIN-UP Global is represented in seven countries of the world.

The event will be held on September 3 and 4 in Budapest.

Press release.- PIN-UP Global invites SiGMA East Europe guests to visit stand number P173 to meet the ecosystem’s team, discuss current issues of the igaming market, exchange experience and establish new contacts.

Special networking zones are provided for business meetings, where conference guests can chat in a comfortable environment and learn more about cooperation opportunities.

The ecosystem is open to dialogue with companies that own various volumes of traffic, game and payment providers, developers of innovative services and other representatives of the industry. Also at the event, those wishing to become part of the PIN-UP team will be able to meet the HR team and learn about open vacancies.

PIN-UP Global is an international ecosystem specialising in the development and implementation of advanced technologies, B2B solutions and innovative products for the igaming industry and is represented in seven countries of the world (Cyprus, Ukraine, Poland, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Peru, and Malta) and has a team of more than 20 nationalities.

