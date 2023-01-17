Pickering Casino Resort Hotel opens in Toronto

Located in the Pickering Casino Resort, the new 275-room hotel has started accepting reservations.

Canada.- Great Canadian Entertainment has announced that the new 275-room Pickering Casino Resort Hotel, in Toronto, has opened its doors and has started accepting reservations. The hotel is located in the Pickering Casino Resort, the newly opened $500m entertainment destination.

The new hotel’s 275 guest rooms range from 388 square feet to 775 square feet, including 33 suites with separate living space and 22 accessible rooms. Some of the amenities included are Wi-Fi, 55-inch smart TVs and parking. The 96,000 square feet casino hosts 2,400 slot machines, about 100 live table games and 140 live dealer stadium gaming terminals.

Matthew Anfinson, chief executive officer of Great Canadian Entertainment, said: “We are committed to offering the very best in entertainment to destinations across Canada and continually heightening the experience for our guests while investing in the communities in which we operate.

“Pickering Casino Resort is a great example of our vision to introduce multi-venue attractions that anchor the very best in hospitality, dining and entertainment while allowing us to create over 1,000 meaningful jobs and provide significant economic benefit for the Durham region.”

In August, workers at Casino Ajax and Pickering Casino Resort in Ontario ratified a four-year agreement bringing a two-week-long strike to an end. Unifor Local 1090 said that 92.8 per cent of workers approved a tentative agreement with the Great Canadian Gaming Corporation.

Approximately 800 workers from Casino Ajax and the Pickering Casino Resort went on strike on July 22. Both venues remained open but live table games at the Pickering Casino Resort were closed during the action.

