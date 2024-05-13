PGS 2024: Endorphina invites iGaming enthusiasts to participate in its Dia de Los Muertos party

La Eterna Fiesta de Endorphina will be held at the Hidden Experimental Bar in Miraflores.

The party will be held on June 13, linked to this year’s Peru Gaming Show.

Press release.- The slot provider Endorphina just announced its Dia de Los Muertos-themed party, which will be linked to this year’s Peru Gaming Show, La Eterna Fiesta de Endorphina.

The party will be held at the Hidden Experimental Bar in the Miraflores area on June 13th, starting from 19:00. Inviting all iGaming enthusiasts, this event will provide the ideal ambiance for connecting with compatible individuals in the industry.

During La Eterna Fiesta de Endorphina, attendees will be encouraged to show off their dance moves on the floor, grooving to the beats of Endorphina’s Latino DJ who will be present for the event. Delicious bites and refreshing brews will also be included, creating the easy-going atmosphere that Dia de Los Muertos stands for.