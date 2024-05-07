Endorphina adds a new fruit slot to its catalogue: “Dazzling Crown”

Endorphina’s latest slot features 5 reels, 3 rows, and 10 fixed paylines.

Press release.- Endorphina has announced the release of Dazzling Crown, its brand-new addition to its game portfolio on May 7th.

Dazzling Crown is a classic fruit slot featuring 5 reels, 3 rows, and 10 fixed paylines. While classified as a classic slot game, with its noble and elegant exterior, Dazzling Crown also falls under the category of luxury slots created by the provider.

See also: Endorphina releases Jolly Queen

The game features symbols that embody the royal lifestyle, most notably the deluxe crown, representing the Expanding Wild, one of the game’s main attractions. Dazzling Crown leads players to an enchanting castle made entirely of gold, taking them through the luxurious chambers and into the throne room, where they patiently await their coronation.