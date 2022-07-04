Pennsylvania regulator sets date for hearing on Mount Airy Casino Resort licence renewal

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has announced the date for a public hearing on the licence renewal.

US.- Mount Airy Casino Resort will get a public hearing on its licence renewal next month. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has announced that the meeting will take place on August 3.

Citizens, public officials and community groups can choose to speak or submit written testimony to the meeting. The hearing will be open to the public and will also be live-streamed on the regulator’s website.

At the meeting, the regulator is set to take public comment on the renewal of the Category 2 Slot Machine Operator License for Mount Airy #1, LLC, operator of Mount Airy Casino Resort in Monroe County.

The meeting will be held at 10.30am at Paradise Township Municipal Building, Intersection of Routes 191 and 940.

Pursuant to Section 1326 of the Pennsylvania Race Horse Development and Gaming Act, renewals involve a two-step process. First, a public hearing is held before the director of the PGCB’s Office of Hearings and Appeals for the purpose of receiving documentary evidence, hearing testimony and building a record that the Board will use in its licensing decision.

The second step is a separate public hearing in Harrisburg at a later date where representatives of the casino licensee will offer evidence and oral arguments. At that time, the Board members can ask additional questions.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue in May

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests generated $447.7m in May. That’s 3.2 per cent less than the revenue of $461.6m generated in April but an increase of 8.4 per cent year-on-year.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). Retail slots revenue increased 2.1 per cent year-on-year to $205.7m and retail table games revenue 14.7 per cent to $88.6m.

Hollywood Casino at Penn National in Grantville led Pennsylvania’s land-based casino revenue, reporting $62.8m, a decrease of 0.2 per cent from May 2021. Parx Casino in Philadelphia, generated $57.5m, a year-over-year decrease of 6.9 per cent. Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia saw its revenue fall 25.1 per cent from last year to $52.8m.