Pennsylvania regulator fines Stadium Casino $50,000

Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia permitted four self-excluded people to gamble.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has approved a consent agreement presented by the Board’s Office of Enforcement Counsel (OEC) resulting in a fine of $50,000 against Stadium Casino, operator of Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia. The casino permitted four individuals on the board’s self-exclusion list to gamble.

PGCB said that under regulations, “a casino must identify self-excluded patrons and refuse gaming privileges and other gaming-related activities such as the cashing of checks or cash advances.”

Meanwhile, the board agreed to include five people on the igaming Involuntary Exclusion List. They were under investigation by the Bureau of Investigations and Enforcement for fraudulent activity on accounts. “The Board’s actions in these matters stem from its commitment to keep individuals who have committed fraud from gaming online in Pennsylvania,” the regulator said. The take the number of people on the list to 47.

The board also acted to ban two adults from all casinos in the Commonwealth for leaving minors unattended to engage in gaming activities.

Live! Casino Pittsburgh has opened a new high-limit table games room. The 950-square-foot room features two blackjack tables, a midi baccarat table, large high-definition TVs and a bar. Room limits are set at a $100 minimum and $5,000 maximum.