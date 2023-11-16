Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board fines two gaming venues

The PGCC has issued $45,000 in fines in two consent agreements.

Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing Association, operator of Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in Dauphin County, received a $40,000 fine for three instances in which individuals under the age of 21 accessed the gaming floor and gambled. Lightning Gaming, a licenced slot machine manufacturer headquartered in Delaware County, received a $5,000 fine for failure to notify the board of material changes to their financial status.

The board also acted on petitions filed by OEC to ban four adults from all casinos for leaving a total of six minors unattended to engage in gaming activities.

In October, the PGCB approved four consent agreements presented by the board’s Office of OEC. The agreements were the result of negotiations between OEC and three licence holders representing two casinos and a Video Gaming Terminal establishment.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $476.3m in September

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $476.3m in September. That’s a 6.2 per cent increase compared to September 2022.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). Retail slots revenue increased 0.7 per cent year-on-year to $199.9m, while retail table games revenue decreased 7.8 per cent to $75.2m.