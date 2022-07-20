Pennsylvania approves Athena Security weapons detection system for casinos

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Bureau of Licensing has granted the firm approval to provide weapons-detection systems in the state.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Bureau of Licensing has granted Athena Security approval to provide weapons-detection systems to casinos in Pennsylvania. Athena’s Entryway Detection System uses sensors to detect guns by scanning people for weapons and temperature.

Athena Security CEO and co-founder Michael Green said: “Getting approval from the Pennsylvania gaming commission to provide our weapons detection system to casinos is a big step for the local communities, to feel safer while enjoying these local gaming locations.”

Meanwhile, FanDuel Group has launched a live dealer studio in Pennsylvania in partnership with Evolution. The studio will offer blackjack and roulette tables exclusively to FanDuel players. Another studio will be based in Michigan.

Pennsylvania reports record annual gaming revenue

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests generated a record $5bn in revenue for the fiscal year 2021/2022 ended June 30. The figure is about 30 per cent higher than the $3.9bn recorded in the previous fiscal year.

The estimated combined tax revenue for the fiscal year passed $2bn for the first time. The previous high was $1.59bn in the previous year.

