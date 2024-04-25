Penn Entertainment publishes social responsibility report

The company’s report details its environmental, social, and governance initiatives.

US.- Penn Entertainment has published its 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility report on its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. During 2023, the company donated more than $8m to local charities and generated more than $17m in economic development grants. It contributed more than $750,000 to veteran and military-support-focused nonprofits between cash and in-kind donations and established a new military scholarship at Penn State Berks.

Penn team members volunteered more than 9,500 hours to help those in need and the firm implemented a new Diverse Vendor Incubator Programme. It also launched “Penn Women,” a new employee resource group to increase inclusivity and provide allies and mentorship.

Jay Snowden, CEO and President of Penn Entertainment said: “I want to thank our board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, as well as our internal ESG and Diversity Committees, for continuing to raise the bar in terms of supporting our team members, investing in our local communities and growing our sustainability practices across our company. I couldn’t be more proud of what we accomplished last year and look forward to continuing to explore ways to make an even greater impact by supporting the causes that are most important to our team members, customers, and key stakeholders.”