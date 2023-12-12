Penn breaks ground on second hotel tower at The M Resort

The $206m project will add 384 rooms to the property.

US.- Penn Entertainment has hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the second hotel tower at M Resort Spa Casino, in Las Vegas. With an estimated budget of $206m, the project will add 384 rooms to the property, bringing the total to 774 rooms and suites. There will also be more meeting space, updated amenities and local partnerships that to be announced at a later date.

Before the ceremony, Jay Snowden, CEO and President of Penn Entertainment, said: “We can’t wait to begin construction on a second hotel tower at M Resort. This new addition will benefit from the strong demand of the Henderson locals market while providing much-needed additional room capacity for group business that is drawn to our market-leading resort and amenities, including our highly successful partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders.”

Hussain Mahrous, vice president and general manager of M Resort, added: “We are thrilled to be celebrating this day with our team members and key stakeholders. We look forward to hiring new team members and expanding the wonderful offerings that make M Resort a premier destination for visitors and convention attendees from across the country.”

The new hotel is part of a previously announced plan for four new projects that include new land-based casinos in Aurora and Joliet, Illinois, and a new hotel in Columbus, Ohio. The City of Aurora will provide $50m in funding for the project there. Gaming and Leisure Properties has committed up to $575m towards the overall $850m budget for all four growth projects.

Last month, Penn Entertainment’s mobile sports betting platform ESPN Bet launched in 17 US states. The online sportsbook brand is available for mobile wagering on iOS and Android and via web. Penn Entertainment and ESPN agreed a multi-year, multi-million dollar sports betting partnership in August for ESPN Bet to replace Penn Entertainment’s existing sportsbook.