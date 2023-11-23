Pablo Bustinduy to take over responsibility for Spanish gambling reforms

The government has named Bustinduy as the new minister for social rights.

Spain.- Pablo Bustinduy has been named as Spain’s minister for social rights. He replaces Alberto Garzon at the helm of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, which has responsibility for gambling policy. Garzon had previously announced his retirement.

Bustinduy is among 22 new appointments to the senior cabinet of the new progressive government formed by Spain’s president Pedro Sanchez. He is a member of the new Sumar Party.

Garzon had taken a dim view of gambling, introducing a wide range of reforms intended to protect consumers. That included a ban on gambling sponsorships in sport in 2020, along with reduced hours for broadcast gambling advertising. The next phase of his planned reforms is already in motion, as the Royal Decree on Responsible Gaming Environments was approved in March.

The decree proposes strict surveillance of gambling activity via a centralised player registry, a deposit limit system and risk profiling of customers aged under 25. The reforms are due to enter force by the end of the year and are being consulted on by the national regulator, the DGOJ. However, some have questioned whether the decree’s technical requirements are workable.

The Spanish Online Gambling trade association, Jdigital, said: “Jdigital is ready to partner with the new minister, sharing our extensive knowledge of the online gambling sector to promote a collaborative and continuous dialogue, and to address the regulatory challenges we all encounter. We strive to sustain our reputation as one of Europe’s most reliable and secure markets.

“Considering the complex and demanding legislative setting we have been through, we must remind the regulatory body that integrating into the market and capitalising on the industry’s seasoned professionals and enterprises is essential for making decisions that are not only significant but also effective.”