Tipico Sportsbook partners with Bigplay network in Ohio

The firms are hosting streaming programs on their social networks to celebrate Ohio’s sports betting market opening.

US.- Sportsbook operator Tipico has signed a deal with Bigplay, a sports and entertainment network from Cleveland, Ohio. The firms are streaming content on their social networks following Ohio’s launch of legal sports betting market.

Tipico will represent Bigplay as its official sponsor during live shows and games. Cleveland Browns Quarterback and Bigplay host Bernie Kosar placed the first wager on the Tipico Sportsbook platform yesterday (January 1) as part of the celebrations.

Tipico North America CCO David Paschkes said: “Partnering with one of the fastest growing live sports content networks on the Internet is a natural extension of our goal to captivate the diehard, impassioned fan bases across the Buckeye State. We are thrilled to have the first Tipico bet in Ohio placed by Cleveland football legend and Bigplay host Bernie Kosar to commence a successful and long-lasting presence in the state of Ohio.”

Bigplay founder Dave McAllester added: “We couldn’t think of a better match than Tipico to be our exclusive partner. As we focus on elevating sports media across Ohio, Tipico is working to create the ultimate sports betting experience.

“We are proud to have our talent engage with a sportsbook that is truly dedicated to our fans and listeners, and together we will provide the great state of Ohio with unparalleled action in 2023 and beyond.”

Sports betting in Ohio launched yesterday (January 1). Governor Mike DeWine signed legislation to allow sports betting in the state following approval of House Bill 29 by the House and Senate.