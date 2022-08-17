OpenBox gains Isle of Man igaming supplier licence

The new provider has picked up an Isle of Man Software Supplier licence.

Isle of Man.- The Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission has granted an igaming software supplier licence to OpenBox Gaming, a new provider that will supply a portfolio of online casino games from internal and external suppliers to licensed B2B gaming partners and B2C operators.

Openbox Gaming CEO Richard Hogg said: “We are excited to be able to continue in our mission to deliver gaming content to regulated jurisdictions worldwide and see this as a major step in achieving those objectives. We selected the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission due to its established and proven reputation and its robust licensing process, which provides the ideal platform for our expansion into regulated markets.”

Tony Ure, the Isle of Man’s head of egaming, digital, said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Openbox Gaming to the Island. Ensuring that the Island has a supportive ecosystem for gaming companies to operate their business, whilst maintaining our reputation as a highly regulated jurisdiction that prides itself on player protection is key to continuing the growth of this sector on the Isle of Man. I wish Openbox Gaming every success with their future ventures.”

Openbox Gaming describes itself as a new supplier in the igaming marketplace started by a group of industry experts with a track record in casino game development in Europe and Asia. Its games library includes games that are popular in the Asian Market through an exclusive agreement with KX Gaming, MP Gaming and V8 Gaming. It is also able to integrate third-party content to more than 3,000 websites in Asia.

Plans revealed for new Isle of Man casino complex

Plans will be put forward for a new casino complex in Douglas, on the Isle of Man. The property development company Altostratus Limited will propose the construction of a three-storey entertainment centre, car park and offices.

If the proposal gets the go-ahead, it’s expected that Sefton Group’s Palace Hotel & Casino, which is located on the Douglas Promenade, would become the main tenant, moving its gaming operations from its current location.

The Best Western hotel would remain where it is, but gaming operations would expand to occupy two of the three floors in the new venue. It would also feature a sports bar, conference rooms, events areas and “all the stuff that goes with a modern casino”, Sefton Group chief executive Brett Martin said.

The Isle of Man is a self-governing British Crown dependency in the Irish Sea between England and Ireland. It has its own gambling regulator, the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission, which has seen interest from gambling firms in moving to the island.

This year the regulator has issued software supplier licences to online gaming technology provider 3 Oaks Gaming and to Hacksaw Gaming.