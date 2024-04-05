Ontario: 86% of players use regulated igaming sites

Ontario’s igaming market opened two years ago.

US.- Two years after Ontario opened its igaming market, 86 per cent of the online players are using regulated sites overseen by iGaming Ontario. That’s according to a new IPSOS study released by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) and co-commissioned by iGaming Ontario. The market has created more than 12,000 jobs in the first year of operation.

Attorney General Doug Downey said: “As this made-in-Ontario igaming market celebrates its second anniversary, we’re very pleased to share that 86 per cent of players are now participating on regulated sites. This is another pivotal milestone in our ongoing work to provide players and businesses with a strong, competitive and safer online gaming environment that meets consumer expectations. We look forward to iGaming Ontario’s continued success as a global innovator, as a job creator that sustained more than 12,000 jobs in its first year of operation, and as a leader in the online gaming space.”

Heidi Reinhart, iGaming Ontario board chair, added: “When talking about Ontario’s igaming market, the numbers tell us a lot. But what I’m most proud of are the countless ways that our government partners, operators, responsible gambling experts, players and employees have worked together to help us create a world-class market that is Ontario-made for Ontarians.”

iGaming Ontario executive director Martha Otton commented: “With 24 months behind us, we are starting to see a clearer picture of the Ontario player landscape in all three segments, betting, casino and poker. I am looking forward to what comes next as we work with our operators to invest in Ontario and better understand Ontario players’ interests.”

iGaming Ontario shares igaming segment insights

iGaming Ontario has shared some insights about each igaming segment, which includes sports betting, poker, and casino. The numbers include all eligible games offered by operators according to an operating agreement with iGaming Ontario from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. Figures do not include OLG’s igaming offering, or pari-mutuel wagering on horseracing.

Sports betting

Ontario’s overall online sports betting market ranks in the top 5 in total wagers in North America (it didn’t specify the position so we presume fifth). It has 27 operators and basketball was the most popular sport. There are more than 60 other sports markets in Ontario, from curling to sumo wrestling.

Peer-to-Peer Poker

With $1.5bn in wagers, peer-to-peer poker is the smallest of iGaming Ontario operators’ major igaming segments but the five operators in the province have combined to make Ontario the largest online poker market by gaming revenue in North America.

Casino

The casino category, which includes slots, live and online table games and peer-to-peer bingo, continues to be the largest segment by wagers, accounting for about 82 per cent in the market’s second year. Some 47 operators are offering more than 5,000 certified games. The most popular table was blackjack, accounting for more than one quarter of table game wagers.

See also: Ontario invests $9m to promote responsible gaming