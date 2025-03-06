Onlyplay invites players to tap into the luck of the Irish with Piggy Tap St. Patrick’s Day edition

Piggy Tap has an average of over 800 bets per session and a revolutionary mechanic.

Press release.- Onlyplay invites players to step into a world of luck, gold, and endless fun with the Piggy Tap St. Patrick’s Day edition, a dazzling seasonal update that brings a whole new level of excitement to the game.

Till March 31, 2025, Piggy Tap transforms into a festive Irish wonderland, where shamrocks sparkle, rainbows stretch across the sky, and fortunes await at every tap. Dressed in her lucky leprechaun hat, Piggy is ready to lead players on a gold-filled adventure packed with thrilling rewards, free spins, and dazzling multipliers.

According to Onlyplay, Piggy Tap is not just another slot – it’s a groundbreaking success in the industry. Since its launch, the game has become a player favourite, boasting an impressive 64 per cent return of players within the first month. With over 800+ bets per session on average and a remarkable 83 per cent Click2Reg rate in advertising, it’s clear that Piggy Tap has struck gold with players around the world. Its engaging mechanics and fast-paced gameplay have driven +23 per cent engagement among streamers, proving that this isn’t just a game – it’s a phenomenon.

The company said: “What makes Piggy Tap truly unique is its revolutionary TapGame mechanics, an innovative feature that transforms the player experience. Unlike traditional slots, where players passively watch reels spin, TapGame puts the player in control, allowing them to actively tap their way to victory. This revolutionary approach results in 8 times more player activity compared to classic slots and generates 17 times more GGR, proving that interactivity is the future of igaming.

“With TapGame mechanics, players don’t just wait for wins – they engage in the process, making every tap an integral part of the game’s excitement. This high-energy gameplay keeps players immersed, driving longer sessions, increased engagement, and higher retention rates.

“With its proven success, cutting-edge mechanics, and now a stunning new holiday edition, Piggy Tap continues to lead the way in the next generation of igaming. So, grab your four-leaf clovers, put on your greenest outfits, and tap into the magic – Piggy Tap St. Patrick’s Day edition is live now!”