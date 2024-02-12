Only four weeks to go until Regulating the Game 2024 Sydney

egulating the Game 2024 Sydney promises to be an educational and engaging experience.



Press release.- With just one month remaining until the highly anticipated Regulating the Game 2024 Sydney, excitement is building for this unique 5-day immersive conference focused on gambling law and regulation.

Designed to blend expert content with rigorous discussions on industry and regulatory policy and practice, the conference aims to cultivate a compliance-oriented, innovative, and sustainable sector.

Following its remarkable success in previous years, Regulating the Game is returning to Sydney, further establishing its status as Australia’s leading conference on gambling law and regulation. As the gambling policy landscape in Australia remains under careful examination, Regulating the Game facilitates focused discussion on key issues, best practices, and potential reforms.

These discussions aim to balance regulatory measures with the sector’s sustainability and growth, ensuring that any changes support the enhancement of safer gambling practices and compliance outcomes.

Paul Newson, a regulatory and gambling specialist, describes the event as unparalleled globally. It purposefully gathers all stakeholders to engage with top regulatory and industry speakers, challenge prevailing thoughts, contest ideas, and foster a deeper understanding of the sector and the regulatory craft. The conference also aims to stimulate conversation and engagement with evidence-led policy development, supporting the advancement of efficient and effective regulation and fostering an invigorated, innovative, and sustainable sector.

“In the context of regulatory challenges and public policy uncertainty, it’s increasingly vital for the industry to maintain a strong voice, engage in policy dialogue, contribute to regulatory discussions, build capability, and nurture a culture of ethical leadership and social responsibility,” says Newson.

Regulating the Game Sydney 2024 will bring together industry leaders from around the world to share their knowledge, facilitate discussion, encourage collaboration, and promote critical thinking. The conference highlights innovative ideas and technologies that enhance capability, foster compliance, and achieve better outcomes for consumers and the industry alike.

With a focus on fostering leadership, innovation, and collaboration, the conference aims to be a pivotal event for those committed to navigating the complexities of the gambling sector. Attendees will benefit from in-depth discussions, expert-led masterclasses, and the chance to engage with peers and pioneers in the field.

This conference, a cornerstone event for the sector, is quickly filling up, and with limited seats available, participants are encouraged to finalize their plans to attend this not-to-be-missed event. Regulating the Game 2024 Sydney promises to be an educational and engaging experience for all attendees, offering valuable insights into the future of gambling regulation and the opportunity to connect with leading figures in the field.