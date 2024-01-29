Online sports betting bills filed in Mississippi

Two pieces of legislation have been introduced.

US.- Two sports betting bills have been filed in bids to legalise mobile sports betting in Mississippi. Sports betting became legal in the state in 2018, however, online sports betting is limited to geofenced sportsbooks at land-based casinos.

Representative Cedric Burnett introduced HB 271, while Jay McKnight filed a separate bill, HB 635. The bills would legalise statewide online sports betting for existing gaming licensees in Mississippi.

Both bills would allow Mississippi’s casinos or someone on their behalf to offer online sports betting across the state via mobile apps and websites. Revenue would be taxed on a sliding scale, with a maxilum levy of 8 per cent when receipts surpass $134,000 a month. Both measures would take effect on July 1 in time for thevfootball season.