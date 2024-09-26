Online gambling: West Texas A&M University blocks access to websites

The university in Canyon has banned access to gambling sites through university resources.

US.- West Texas A&M University has prohibited access to online gambling sites through any university resources, including WiFi. WT President Walter V. Wendler announced the policy in a guest essay published in the Amarillo Globe-News on September 22 and via email on September 23.

Wendler wrote: “College students at a particularly formative stage in their lives can develop habits and lifestyles that are akin to drug and substance abuse. There is not a single thread of evidence showing predatory gambling has a positive impact on academic excellence. And the pursuit of excellence is our first job. With the rise of online gambling and sports betting apps, access to gambling has never been easier.”

Under the new policy, effective immediately, WT students, faculty and staff members will not be allowed to access any online gambling site utilizing state resources, including any WT-owned cell phones, laptops, tablets, desktops, and other internet-connected devices. Such websites also will be blocked for anyone using WT-provided WiFi, which includes visitors to Palo Duro Canyon State Park, Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, the WT Enterprise Center and Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center.

Meanwhile, the Responsible Online Gaming Association (ROGA) announced the development of a national college responsible gaming education campaign with EPIC Global Solutions, Kindbridge Behavioral Health and the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC). ROGA is an independent trade association founded by large legal online gaming operators.

Launching in early 2025, the programme will use digital tools to provide responsible gaming and financial literacy education to students at campuses. It will aim to humanise and destigmatise the issue of problem gambling through the integration of lived experiences.