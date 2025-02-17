FBM installs Jí Hǎo Link Spiritsat Gulfstream Casino

This installation represents a significant milestone for FBM, continuing to expand its slot offerings in Miami, USA.

Press release.- The Jí Hǎo Link Spirits game suite is now available at this casino, delivering compelling entertainment experiences with the Golden Lóng Spirits and Eternal Fènghuáng Spirits themes. This installation marks a new expansion step for FBM, a global gaming brand growing its slots footprint in Miami.

Following the launch of Jí Hǎo Link Spirits, the brand has now introduced this slot product line at Gulfstream Casino, adding value to the casino floor.

According to the company, Jí Hǎo Link Spirits is the perfect choice for players seeking thrilling, long-lasting, and entertaining gaming sessions. The unpredictability of the Spirits feature, which can reward players with free “flights” and big wins during the main game or free spins, builds excitement around the Golden Lóng Spirits and Eternal Fènghuáng Spirits slots.

Slot players at Gulfstream Casino can now enjoy gaming sessions with the two Jí Hǎo Link Spirits slots, collecting extra coins, spirits coins, and jackpot coins on the Auria casino cabinet.

Mike Medlin, general manager, sales & operations at FBM, expressed his gratitude to Psalm Bautista, director of slot Operations, for his confidence and trust in FBM Gaming and for launching this innovative new game suite in Gulfstream Casino. FBM appreciated the efforts and collaboration of Psalm and his entire technical team, led by Barrion “Butch” Martin and Bonifacio Gonzalez.

