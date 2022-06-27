One Week To Go Until the Gaming Industry Unites in Tanzania – SBEA+ 2022

The event, which will take place on July 4 and 5 in Tanzania, added the support of Global Bet and Ocean Gaming Consult.

Press release.- Eventus International will reunite the East African gaming industry next week from 4 – 5 July 2022 at the Dar es Salaam Serena Hotel in Tanzania.

Over 300 C-Level attendees are expected to gather under one roof for the 7th edition of the well-known Sports Betting East Africa+ Summit, with 20+ industry speakers lined up to share their insights and experiences with the audience.

Over the last seven years, gaming leaders from across Africa have come together to discuss vital industry topics at SBEA+ and Eventus International has since continued to offer the event platform as a conference and exhibition for attendees to connect with new and established industry peers.

In only one week, industry stakeholders will gather to discuss vital developments in the region, industry experts will share their knowledge on stage during a 2-day conference, and providers will showcase their latest software and services on the exhibition floor.

The SBEA+ Summit will offer additional networking opportunities, such as Networking Drinks on both event days and an Award Ceremony on Day 2. Nominations will be closing on 29 June 2022.

Sponsors

Eventus International warmly welcomes the latest sponsors to the SBEA+ Summit:

Global Bet:

Global Bet is the biggest independent provider for virtual sports, with an in-house team of renowned expert developers and award-winning 3D artists. With customers on all continents, Global Bet provides a fully customised Virtual Sports portfolio of more than 15 sports and a number of games.

Global Bet offers a broad portfolio of games, including everything from Football and Tennis to Basketball, Horse and Greyhound races. Advanced 3D visualisation and a complex AI allow stunning effects that keep your players glued to the screen on your website, in your retail channels or on mobile devices. Our system is designed for easy integration and administration, with various customisation options and live commentaries available. Global Bet’s Virtual Sports platform is the most advanced product of its kind in the world.

Ocean Gaming Consult:

They are gaming consultants in the Sub-Saharan region and we have been involved in spearheading the pathway to the sports betting market around Africa. We have facilitated the acquisition of the companies with Gaming Licenses in different countries in Africa, helping the already existing sports betting operators to get both foreign and local partners/ Investors, identifying and linking operators to the best service providers across the globe, and doing research on the current market demands and evaluating customers’ contribution to company growth. Their approach is unique and helpful to the investors who intend to penetrate the African market so that they can be well equipped with the information needed on the ground.

Limited passes to the event remain. Strict safety protocols will be followed to ensure the health and safety of all attendees.