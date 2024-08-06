Olga Hlukhovskaya, 1spin4win: “Our slots are pre-released at specific casinos, offering exclusive access not found elsewhere”

Olga Hlukhovskaya, the head of account management at 1spin4win, spoke to Focus Gaming News about the company’s multiple marketing opportunities and the primary advantages of early game access for online casinos.

Exclusive interview.- Focus Gaming News met with Olga Hlukhovskaya, the head of account management at 1spin4win. With over five years of igaming experience, she is involved in designing customised solutions that support partner goals.

In our conversation, we explored the various marketing opportunities offered by 1spin4win, examined the advantages these opportunities present, and delved into the specifics of how 1spin4win’s pre-release games benefit online casinos.

In addition to being an online casino games provider, 1spin4win is valued for its marketing support. Could you share details about the marketing opportunities you offer?

To elevate player engagement, we offer a diverse array of marketing solutions tailored for our partners. Whether it’s showcasing new games through pre-releases or launching exclusive branded games, we have our clients covered. For example, an online casino can secure reduced rates for featuring 1spin4win’s games prominently on its lobby’s main page.

Additionally, we regularly host exciting tournaments, challenges, and Cash & Drops campaigns with substantial prizes to keep players hooked.

Our exclusive branded games, complete with unique symbols, help our partners stand out, while pre-releases allow generating anticipation even before a game officially launches.

What sets these apart is our seamless automation of the promotional tools. We handle everything — from setting up promotions to managing rewards — so online casinos can focus on delivering a great experience for their players.

Can you explain the primary advantages of early game access for online casinos and its impact on player engagement and loyalty? What KPIs do you track to evaluate its effectiveness?

The primary advantage of early game access for online casinos is the exclusivity it offers. Before a global launch, our slots are pre-released at specific casinos, offering exclusive access not found elsewhere. This creates a unique appeal and leads to increased loyalty as players enjoy the content that’s only available at a particular online casino.

To evaluate the effectiveness of this strategy, we track several key performance indicators. The main KPI is the number of new players attracted during the pre-release period. Additionally, we analyse gameplay volumes compared to other games in the partner’s portfolio, including metrics like bets count, bets sum, and player count. This comprehensive analysis helps assess how well the new game integrates with existing content and its overall impact on player activity.

Can you highlight examples of pre-releases that achieved a substantial increase in player interest? What were the outcomes?

We maintain a dedicated group of casinos that eagerly anticipate our pre-releases while continually seeking new opportunities to offer games tailored to specific partners.

A notable example of success is the early release of Roll The Pearls Hold And Win with Rocketplay. As a longstanding partner, Rocketplay received this game exclusively, resulting in a 15 per cent increase in new player volumes for the provider.

David Peterson from Rocketplay commented, “We are glad to receive pre-releases from 1spin4win. This collaboration not only expanded the selection of slots for our players but also made their gaming experience more engaging and diverse. By combining our strengths, we created a more reliable and innovative gaming environment, providing new opportunities for players.”

Another highlight is Lucky Bro Hold And Win, which has just entered pre-release at Blaze Casino. Although it has only been a few days, the initial performance is impressive and aligns 100 per cent with the game mechanics and themes that Blaze’s players enjoy.

What criteria are used to choose games for pre-releases, and what factors influence this decision?

To maximise audience interest, we analyse top-performing projects by region and evaluate player preferences for specific mechanics at each casino. This ensures that our pre-releases align with what is most relevant for each project.

For instance, while games with the Hold and Win mechanic perform exceptionally well at one casino, another may see better results with releases featuring Bonus Buy features. This tailored approach helps ensure the games resonate with each casino’s unique player base.

What are the most effective ways to diversify player activities in an online casino?

To truly diversify player activities in an online casino, the focus should be on offering a variety of promotional activities. For example, launching too many tournaments at once can spread players thin, leading to less satisfaction and lower betting metrics. Instead, I’ve found that the best approach is to mix different types of promotions and showcase a range of games. This way, every player can find something they enjoy, keeping them engaged and enhancing their overall experience.