Ohio casinos and racinos report $223.5m in revenue for March

Revenue was up slightly year-on-year.

US.- Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $223.5m in gambling revenue for March, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s a 2 per cent increase year-on-year and 13 per cent higher than in February 2024 ($197.2m).

Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $94.7m, up 13 per cent month-over-month. Hollywood Columbus, Jack Cleveland Casino and Hollywood Toledo saw year-on-year increases, while Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati reported a drop compared to March 2023.

The state’s seven racinos (MGM Northfield Park, Miami Valley Gaming, Scioto Downs, JACK Thistledown Racino, Hollywood Mahoning Valley, Hollywood Dayton and Belterra Park) took $128.7m, an increase from last year.

Sports betting in Ohio

Ohio’s sports betting handle was $808.2m in March. That’s a 20.4 per cent increase over February and 9.6 per cent higher than the same month last year. Of the total, $784.8m was taken through online wagering.