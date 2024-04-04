Ohio casinos and racinos report $197.2m in revenue for February

Revenue was up slightly year-on-year.

US.- Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $197.2m in gambling revenue in January, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s a slight increase year-on-year compared to the $197m reported in February 2023, and 12 per cent higher than in January 2024 ($176.1m).

Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $83.5m, up from $82.6m last year and up 13.7 per cent month-over-month. All four properties (Hollywood Columbus, Jack Cleveland Casino, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati and Hollywood Toledo) saw month-over-month increases.

The state’s seven racinos (MGM Northfield Park, Miami Valley Gaming, Scioto Downs, JACK Thistledown Racino, Hollywood Mahoning Valley, Hollywood Dayton and Belterra Park) took in $113.7m last February.

Sports betting in Ohio

The Ohio Casino Control Commission and Ohio Lottery reported that adjusted gross sports betting revenue reached $67.7m in February. The handle from all sources reached $672m, a 5 per cent increase from February 2023