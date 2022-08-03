OddsJam acquires odds comparison platform OddsBoom, adds founder to executive team

OddsJam continues its expansion as a premium content and data provider in the regulated sports betting space.

Premium content and data provider names sports betting industry veteran Mark Knight as Head of Product following acquisition.

Press release.- OddsJam announced today that it has acquired odds comparison platform OddsBoom, continuing its expansion as a premium content and data provider in the regulated sports betting space.

As part of the acquisition, OddsBoom founder and sports betting industry veteran Mark Knight is joining OddsJam’s executive team as Head of Product, paving the way for a data-driven sports media company focused on original content and odds-comparison tools.

“Data represents the heart of the sports betting industry, which is why we set out to build the most data-driven media company in the space,” said OddsJam co-founder Alex Monahan. “Joining forces with Mark and the OddsBoom team will accelerate our mission to provide premium betting data and news to sports bettors of all types.”

“I started OddsBoom to build products geared toward helping both novice and experienced bettors make sense of the burgeoning sports betting market in the US,” added Knight. “With my 20+ years of experience in the field and the great team at OddsJam, we are going to create something special.”

The addition of Knight and the OddsBoom team will allow OddsJam to continue to develop its rapidly-growing content vertical, which already includes a 10-person editorial team tasked with purveying daily written and digital content covering a range of topics – from betting education and strategy to previews and picks-driven content – across all major sports.

In addition, OddsJam recently launched a mobile app that enables users to conduct personalized player prop research to seamlessly track relevant statistics and trends that can be used to better inform the wagers they make. The app is free and available on both the iOS and Android platforms.