Oddsgate ranked as 2nd Best IT Workplace in Portugal

The company has won the silver medal in the IT sector.

Press release.- After receiving the Great Place to work and Best Workplace certifications in Portugal, Oddsgate was recognized as with another achievement: the silver medal for Best Workplace in the IT sector for companies with up to 50 employees.

Since the end of 2021, the company has been offering a comprehensive platform and mantaining a commitment to its partners and employees.

Oddsgate is characterized by its management practices and organizational culture that promotes collaboration and the continous development of its professionals. Daily its work to create a work enviroment that not only attracts new talents but also helps members of its team feel valued and enhance its skills.

According to the company, it implements inclusive policies, offers growth opportunities, mantains a flexible work enviroment, which has been crucial to the motivation and satisfaction of its employees.

“Working at Oddsgate means knowing your ideas are valued and there is always room to grow. It´s a place where teamwork, cooperation between everyone, and a hunger to learn always go hand in hand. There´s a serious but relaxed work policy, which helps everydat life flow even better,” commented Nuno Jerónimo, human resources director.

Moreover, the company works in raising the standards of the working enviroment and improving how its employees are satisfied, encouraging a healthy balance between personal and professional life,.

“Oddsgate is commited to creating a solid foundation and mantaining the company´s principles and values based on responsibility, rigor and professionalism. We want to retain our entire team by valuing their input and showing the how greatful we are each of them. Winning this award, based on the exclusive opinion of our employees provide us with the certainty that we are on the right track. We are where we are today thanks to the effort, determination, and hard work of the Oddsgate familiy.