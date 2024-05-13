NVenue and Amelco to introduce micro-betting options for Nascar

The announcement comes ahead of the next Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina

US.- NVenue has partnered with Amelco to introduce micro-betting options for Nascar ahead of the next Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. Nascar selected NVenue as its official micro-betting provider in 2023. The firms announced the first round of Nascar markets at the 2024 Daytona 500 in February.

NVenue CRO Jeremy Jones said: “We are thrilled to team up with Amelco to introduce micro-betting options for Nascar. With their platform and reach, we are confident that we will deliver an unmatched betting experience for racing fans. We look forward to working closely with Amelco to integrate our markets and expand our offerings to include other new sports on our dynamic roadmap.”

Head of Amelco US Brandon Walker added: “We’re looking forward to working with the NVenue team and offering their NASCAR product to our operators. With micro-markets proving to be a huge success in the space already we’re excited to see how these markets perform.”

See also: BetRivers named Nascar race sponsor for Dover Motor Speedway