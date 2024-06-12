North Dakota State University signs up with IC360’s ProhiBet

NDSU will have access to ProhiBet’s cross-monitoring and notification platform.

US.- North Dakota State University (NDSU) will use IC360’s ProhiBet cross-monitoring and notification platform. The agreement also includes digital educational training for all student-athletes, coaches, and administration staff.

NDSU director of athletics Matt Larsen said: “This partnership with IC360 provides sports betting monitoring and educational resources for our coaches, athletics department staff members and student-athletes. The ProhiBet platform will continuously monitor and detect wagering abnormalities. The dashboard will report real-time information, which in turn will ultimately protect NDSU Athletics. Sports betting is easily accessible to college students, and we want to do our best to protect and educate our student-athletes.”

Matt Heap, managing director of ProhiBet, added: “We are thrilled to partner with North Dakota State University — the combination of ProhiBet’s state-of-the-art encrypted data transfer system and the NDSU dedication to upholding the integrity of sports will undoubtedly enhance the transparency and trustworthiness of sports betting activities.”

See also: Circa Sports signs partnership with ProhiBet

IC360 was created through the merger of US Integrity and Odds On Compliance.