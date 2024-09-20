North Carolina Lottery Commission to hold public hearing on new pari-mutuel wagering rules

The commission has set a public hearing for October 8.

US.- North Carolina State Lottery Commission’s Sports Betting Committee has invited public comment on proposed rules and amendments to the North Carolina State Lottery Commission Rules Manual for Sports Wagering and Pari-Mutuel Wagering. The move would expand betting options in the state.

The proposed rules include changes to authorised sporting events and wager types, responsible gaming limits, advanced deposit wagering operator licensing, payment of licence application fees, vendor registrations for pari-mutuel wagering, simulcasting agreements and compliance with the Interstate Horseracing Act of 1978.

See also: North Carolina Department of Health launches problem gambling treatment programme

A public hearing will take place at the North Carolina State Lottery Commission headquarters on October 8. The public can comment on the rules online. Those interested in making an oral presentation must register at least one business day in advance.

North Carolina sports betting handle reaches $370.5m in August

The North Carolina State Lottery Commission has released its sports wagering revenue report for August, its fifth full month of legalised sports betting. The handle was $370.5m, up 8.8 per cent from July ($340.4m), which was the lowest since the sports betting market launched in March.

North Carolina does not break down its revenue reports by operator or sport. Eight platforms launched when the market went live on March 11, including FanDuel, DraftKings and two tribal casinos. The state’s eight operators collected $33.7 in gross gaming revenue in August. Estimated tax proceeds for the month stand at $6m.