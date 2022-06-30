NFL names first VP and general manager for sports betting

David Highhill has worked with the NFL for more than 10 years.

The National Football league has appointed David Highhill in its first position dedicated to the sports betting industry.

US.- The NFL has named David Highhill as its vice president and general manager of sports betting. The new position is the NFL’s first dedicated to the sports betting industry.

Highhill will be responsible for tackling gambling-related harm, advancing the league’s reputation, increasing fan engagement and supporting the value of the NFL’s data and intellectual property. He has worked with the NFL for more than 10 years, most recently as vice president of strategy and analytics in the corporate strategy group.

The NFL has formed partnerships with different sports betting operators, such as FOX Bet, BetMGM, PointsBet, and WynnBET.

Last year, the NFL announced that it would spend $6.2m to help expand programmes to prevent or treat problem gambling in the US. The league launched a responsible betting campaign, encouraging fans to set limits on their wagers, understand betting risks and know when to ask for help.

Caesars Entertainment became the NFL’s first official casino sponsor. The company partnered with the league to host the Draft Theater and Draft Experience for the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas. The Draft Experience was a free, three-day football festival that offered different activities for fans.

In February, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) signed a five-year deal to become the first official sportsbook partner of the NFL in Ontario and Canada. OLG.ca and NFL’s digital platforms broadcast exclusive football content. Unique offers are available to Ontarian bettors through OLG’s Proline+ digital platform.